Lastovka hits two field goals in under two minutes as Youngstown State beats Towson, 31-28

Beau Brungard threw for 277 yards and one touchdown, and added 100 yards and two scores on the ground. Max Tomczak had seven receptions for 116 yards, with four receptions and 56 yards in the fourth quarter alone.

Youngstown's offense needed the help of its defense, as the Penguins forced Towson to punt twice in the final six minutes.

Preston Zandier led the Penguins with seven total tackles, and Jussiah Williams-West and Dathan Hickey each had six.

For the Tigers (2-2), Al Wooten II had 48 rushing yards and two touchdowns, and Jaceon Doss caught three passes for 120 yards.

