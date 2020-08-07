Lauer scheduled to start for Brewers against Reds

The Brewers finished 45-31 against NL Central Division opponents in 2019. Milwaukee pitchers had an ERA of 4.40 last season while striking out 9.2 hitters per game.

The Reds went 33-43 in division play in 2019. Cincinnati averaged 8.2 hits per game last season, batting .244 as a team.

The teams meet for the first time this year.

INJURIES: Brewers: Ray Black: (shoulder), Brett Anderson: (blister), Ryan Braun: (right index finger).

Reds: Robert Stephenson: (back), Wade Miley: (groin), Matt Bowman: (right elbow), Mike Moustakas: (left quad).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.