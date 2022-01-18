Lawmaker wants flags at half-staff once yearly for abortions

The bill from Rep. Barbara Ehardt, a Republican from Idaho Falls, would designate Jan. 22 as the “Day of Tears.” The concept comes from a Virginia-based anti-abortion organization of the same name, which seeks to get similar legislation passed in every state.

Ehardt told the House State Affairs Committee on Tuesday that said “Day of Tears” resolutions are also being introduced this year in Ohio, Tennessee, West Virginia, Oklahoma, Mississippi and South Carolina.