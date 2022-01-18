Hamburger icon
Lawmaker wants flags at half-staff once yearly for abortions

By REBECCA BOONE, Associated Press
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A panel of lawmakers has introduced a resolution that would have flags flown at half staff one day a year in recognition of abortions that have been performed since the medical procedure became legal nearly 50 years ago.

The bill from Rep. Barbara Ehardt, a Republican from Idaho Falls, would designate Jan. 22 as the “Day of Tears.” The concept comes from a Virginia-based anti-abortion organization of the same name, which seeks to get similar legislation passed in every state.

Ehardt told the House State Affairs Committee on Tuesday that said “Day of Tears” resolutions are also being introduced this year in Ohio, Tennessee, West Virginia, Oklahoma, Mississippi and South Carolina.

“This resolution seeks to honor and help us remember those that have passed on,” Ehardt said. “It is another way to remind us of a wrong that we have an opportunity coming up hopefully in the next six months to make right.”

The U.S. Supreme Court has a 6-3 conservative majority and has signaled that it may overturn its landmark ruling in Roe v. Wade in a lawsuit out of Mississippi. That decision is expected later this year.

The Idaho House committee agreed on a voice vote to introduce the resolution. It was introduced Monday in a Senate committee.

