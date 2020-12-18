Lawmakers push abortion restrictions, gun rights expansion

FETAL REMAINS

Fetal remains from surgical abortions must be cremated or buried under one measure sent to DeWine.

Current Ohio law requires that aborted fetuses be disposed of “in a humane manner,” but “humane” is not further defined.

As state attorney general, DeWine investigated allegations regarding Planned Parenthood’s treatment of fetal remains in 2015. His report found no evidence of the illegal disposal that was alleged, but it criticized the organization for disposing of fetal remains in landfills.

Planned Parenthood called the finding “inflammatory.” The ACLU of Ohio says clinics already follow “strict state-regulated procedures for the safe and appropriate handling of all biological tissue.”

ABORTION-TELEMEDICINE

The use of telemedicine to conduct abortions would be banned and criminal penalties would be imposed on doctors who violate the law, under another measure sent to the governor.

Demand for medication abortions has grown during the pandemic and as access to in-person abortion clinics has dwindled.

Lauren Blauvelt-Copelin, a lobbyist for Planned Parenthood Advocates of Ohio, called telemedicine "a vital tool to ensure that patients – especially those in medically underserved areas – can safely and quickly get the health care they need.”

Republicans who backed the bill said it’s important to have a doctor present during the procedure to protect the safety of the patient.

Abortion-rights and civil rights groups have called on DeWine to veto both measures, which they say place undue burdens on women’s constitutional right to the procedure.

GUN LAWS

An individual’s duty to retreat before using force — such as a gun — would be eliminated under a gun rights bill approved by the House and sent to the Senate.

The measure expands the so-called “Stand your ground” right from an individual’s house and car to any place, “if that person is in a place in which the person lawfully has a right to be.”

DEATH PENALTY

The Legislature sent DeWine a bill that would ban the execution of the severely mentally ill.

The measure would spare killers diagnosed with schizophrenia, schizoaffective disorder, bipolar disorder or delusional disorder at the time of their crimes.

The change would be one of the most significant in recent death penalty history in Ohio, but it comes as the state is under an unofficial moratorium because the state can't find drugs for lethal injection.

CORONAVIRUS

A public health order enacted last summer because of the coronavirus pandemic and restricting county fairs to junior fair activities, such as livestock competitions, would be overridden under legislation approved by the House and sent to DeWine.

DeWine has twice vetoed measures restricting the state's ability to enact public health orders, in July and again this month.

NUCLEAR PLANT BAILOUT

The future of the law that federal investigations say is at the center of the largest bribery scheme in Ohio history is still in limbo as the lame duck session is winding down.

The latest resolution introduced by Republican lawmakers is a bill that would halt the collection of at least $170 million in nuclear and solar subsidies by Energy Harbor for one year.

Lawmakers failed during a marathon legislative day Thursday to move the bill forward.

Associated Press writer Julie Carr Smyth and AP/Report for America reporter Farnoush Amiri contributed to this report. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.