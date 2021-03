Lawsuit claims electric truck startup defrauded investors

The complaint is largely based on the Hindenburg Research report that said Lordstown Motors has “no revenue and no sellable product" and has “misled investors on both its demand and production capabilities.”

The report and lawsuit said that according to a former employee, estimated production is three to four years away. Burns has said production would begin this September.

The company has touted that it has presold 100,000 trucks to various fleets in the U.S. But those orders, according to the lawsuit, are non-binding.

The lawsuit said that according to documents, investors, business partners and former employees, “the company’s orders are largely fictitious and used as a prop to raise capital and confer legitimacy.”

The Hindenburg report said a recently announced $735 million deal for 14,000 trucks was to a purported buyer who doesn’t operate a vehicle fleet and is based out of a small apartment building in Texas.

The company received unwelcome publicity in January when a prototype vehicle caught fire 10 minutes into its initial test drive.