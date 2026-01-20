Lear, Dayton Flyers square off against the Duquesne Dukes

BOTTOM LINE: A-10 foes Duquesne and Dayton square off on Wednesday.

The Dukes are 5-3 in home games. Duquesne ranks ninth in the A-10 at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 63.6 points while holding opponents to 36.8% shooting.

The Flyers are 2-5 in A-10 play. Dayton is 2-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 18.7 turnovers per game.

Duquesne's average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Dayton allows. Dayton has shot at a 43.0% rate from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points higher than the 36.8% shooting opponents of Duquesne have averaged.

The Dukes and Flyers square off Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alexis Bordas is scoring 15.3 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Dukes. Reina Green is averaging 8.0 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 39.1% over the last 10 games.

Nayo Lear is averaging 16.2 points and 1.5 steals for the Flyers. Olivia Leung is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 1-9, averaging 56.0 points, 34.2 rebounds, 8.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 35.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Flyers: 5-5, averaging 65.0 points, 35.6 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.