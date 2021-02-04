X

Lee lifts W. Michigan over Bowling Green 76-70

news
Greg Lee posted 16 points and 12 rebounds to lead Western Michigan to a 76-70 win over Bowling Green, snapping the Broncos’ seven-game losing streak

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Greg Lee recorded 16 points and 12 rebounds to carry Western Michigan to a 76-70 win over Bowling Green on Wednesday night, ending the Broncos’ seven-game losing streak.

B. Artis White had 16 points for Western Michigan (3-11, 2-7 Mid-American Conference). Adrian Martin added 13 points. Jason Whitens had six rebounds.

Justin Turner had 25 points and six rebounds for the Falcons (10-8, 6-6), who have now lost five consecutive games. Daeqwon Plowden added 18 points.

