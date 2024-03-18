Lefty reliever Justin Wilson guaranteed $1.5 million by Reds. He can make $1 million in bonuses

Cincinnati announced the deal Friday, three days after Wilson became a free agent.

The 36-year-old Wilson last pitched in the major leagues on April 23, 2022, for the Reds.

He had Tommy John surgery that June 3 and signed a $1 million deal with Milwaukee for 2023. Having completed his rehabilitation, he was activated for a July 28 game at Atlanta but strained a lat muscle while warming up in the bullpen during the seventh inning, ending his season.

The Brewers declined a $2.5 million option, allowing Wilson to become a free agent. He signed the minor league deal with the Dodgers on Feb. 16 and allowed one run over three spring training appearances of one inning each.

Wilson is 33-24 with a 3.41 ERA in 527 relief appearances over 11 seasons with Pittsburgh (2-12-14), the New York Yankees (2015, '21), Detroit (2016-17), the Chicago Cubs (2017-18), the New York Mets (2019-20), and Reds (2021-22).

