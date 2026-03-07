Lemmila and Jaloni Cambridge score 17 apiece, Ohio State women beat Minnesota at Big Ten Tournament

Cambridge added six assists, five rebounds and three steals. Chance Gray hit three 3-pointers and finished with 13 points.

Mara Braun hit a 3-pointer that cut Minnesota's deficit to 58-55 with 1:32 left in the game. Neither team scored again until Cambridge made a jumper with 16 seconds left.

Grace Grocholski led No. 5 seed Minnesota (22-9) with 18 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Sophie Hart had 12 points and a career-high 19 rebounds and Amaya Battle added 10 points. Hart has 1,000 career points, 966 for the Gophers. Tori McKinney had two points on 1-for-4 shooting in just 16 foul-plagued minutes.

Kennedy Cambridge had six of Ohio State's 12 steals and added five points, four assists and three rebounds.

Ohio State, which lost 71-64 at Minnesota on Feb. 18, has won 10 of 11 against the Gophers and leads the series 66-17, 11-2 at neutral sites.

Up next

Ohio State: Plays in the semifinals Saturday.

Minnesota: Awaits an at-large NCAA Tournament bid. ___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball