Leo Campana, Ignatius Ganago spark Revolution to 2-1 victory over Crew

The Revolution took a two-goal lead in the 39th minute when Ganago scored for a second time in his 18th career appearance. Rookie defender Mamadou Fofana notched his first assist in his 25th appearance and start.

Columbus (12-6-9) cut it to 2-1 in the 71st minute on Dániel Gazdag's second goal this season. Defender Malte Amundsen had his third assist to match his career high.

Matt Turner saved five shots in his third start this season for the Revolution.

Patrick Schulte totaled three saves for the Crew.

The Revolution avenged a 1-0 home loss to the Crew in the second match of the season.

New England was coming off a 1-3-0 homestand before improving to 5-4-5 on the road this season.

Columbus his gone 2-3-2 in its last seven matches and falls to 8-3-4 at home.

The Revolution will host Charlotte FC on Saturday. The Crew travel to play the New York Red Bulls on Saturday.

