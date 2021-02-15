Leonard joins injured George on sideline for Clippers

Leonard sat out because of a left lower leg contusion. Coach Tyronn Lue said the injury occurred during the team’s recent trip, and he isn’t sure when Leonard might return. He has scored 30 or more points in his last two games.

Lue had no update on George. He missed his fifth straight game Sunday because of a right foot injury, and was expected to be re-evaluated upon returning to Los Angeles. Lue has described the injury as day-to-day.