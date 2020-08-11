X

Lester scheduled to start for Chicago at Cleveland

By The Associated Press
The Cleveland Indians face the Chicago Cubs

Chicago Cubs (10-3, first in the NL Central) vs. Cleveland Indians (10-7, third in the NL Central)

Cleveland; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Jon Lester (1-0, .82 ERA, .55 WHIP, 5 strikeouts) Indians: Adam Plutko (1-0, 2.57 ERA, .86 WHIP, 5 strikeouts)

LINE: Indians favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Indians play the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday.

The Indians went 49-32 on their home field in 2019. Cleveland hit .250 as a team last year and averaged 3.3 extra base hits per game.

The Cubs went 33-48 away from home in 2019. Chicago pitchers struck out 8.9 hitters per game last season with a staff ERA of 4.10.

The teams meet for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Indians: Tyler Naquin: (toe), Roberto Perez: (shoulder).

Cubs: Brad Wieck: (hamstring), Jose Quintana: (left thumb), James Norwood: (right shoulder), Daniel Descalso: (ankle).

