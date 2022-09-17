Levis helps No. 9 Kentucky shut out Youngstown State 31-0

Levis posted his second 300-yard effort in three games, completing 27 of 35 attempts for 377 with sparkling catches by his receivers. He hit Dane Key and Chris Lewis with TD passes of 3 and 2 yards, respectively, and rushed for a 1-yard TD early in the second quarter. That run jump-started the Wildcats after a scoreless opening period in which promising drives stalled and Youngstown's Troy Jakubec intercepted Levis at the 3.

Tayvion Robinson's 15-yard catch-and-run across the middle and attempted hurdle over a defender helped set up Levis' TD on third down. Kentucky scored on four of its next five possessions, a stretch split up by a fumble on a day it committed three turnovers with two interceptions by Levis.

“One of those games where we did good things in certain phases and other things continue to creep up and are aggravating,” Stoops added. “No panic button, just keep working.”

Key caught six passes for 90 yards, while Smoke rushed 18 times for 66 yards including a 7-yard TD.

Youngstown State seemed poised to break the shutout with Demeatric Crenshaw's 64-yard screen pass to Jaleel McLaughlin to the Kentucky 5. That quest ended two plays later when Carrington Valentine tipped Crenshaw's end-zone pass intended for ex-Kentucky player Bryce Oliver and came down with the football.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Kentucky's top-10 status remains safe.

THE TAKEAWAY

Youngstown State: The Penguins weren't bowed by the Wildcats as they sacked Levis four times and held them to a fourth-quarter field goal after they got inside the 5. But they crossed into Kentucky territory just three times with Crenshaw's interception quashing their best scoring chance.

Kentucky: Pass protection remains a concern after yielding more sacks and allowing the Penguins to record 10 tackles for loss. But the Wildcats regrouped quickly enough to score almost at will in the middle two quarters for a cushion they didn't relinquish. Valentine came up big as well for their fierce defense, breaking a up fourth-down pass in third quarter before his interception preserved the shutout.

UP NEXT

Youngstown State visits North Dakota State on Oct. 1 to open Missouri Valley Conference play.

Kentucky hosts Northern Illinois on Saturday night before resuming SEC play.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Combined Shape Caption Kentucky wide receiver Tayvion Robinson (9) is stopped at the short of the end zone by Youngstown State defensive back Tyjon Jones (4) and defensive back Jordan Trowers (11) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb) Credit: Michael Clubb Credit: Michael Clubb Combined Shape Caption Kentucky wide receiver Tayvion Robinson (9) is stopped at the short of the end zone by Youngstown State defensive back Tyjon Jones (4) and defensive back Jordan Trowers (11) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb) Credit: Michael Clubb Credit: Michael Clubb

Combined Shape Caption Youngstown State quarterback Demeatric Crenshaw (10) throws the ball away while being tackled by Kentucky linebacker Jordan Wright, left, during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb) Credit: Michael Clubb Credit: Michael Clubb Combined Shape Caption Youngstown State quarterback Demeatric Crenshaw (10) throws the ball away while being tackled by Kentucky linebacker Jordan Wright, left, during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb) Credit: Michael Clubb Credit: Michael Clubb

Combined Shape Caption Kentucky wide receiver Chris Lewis (89) catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown while being guarded by Youngstown State defensive back Troy Jakubec (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb) Credit: Michael Clubb Credit: Michael Clubb Combined Shape Caption Kentucky wide receiver Chris Lewis (89) catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown while being guarded by Youngstown State defensive back Troy Jakubec (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb) Credit: Michael Clubb Credit: Michael Clubb

Combined Shape Caption Kentucky wide receiver Dane Key, left, celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Youngstown State in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb) Credit: Michael Clubb Credit: Michael Clubb Combined Shape Caption Kentucky wide receiver Dane Key, left, celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Youngstown State in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb) Credit: Michael Clubb Credit: Michael Clubb

Combined Shape Caption Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops talks with an official during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Youngstown State in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb) Credit: Michael Clubb Credit: Michael Clubb Combined Shape Caption Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops talks with an official during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Youngstown State in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb) Credit: Michael Clubb Credit: Michael Clubb

Combined Shape Caption Youngstown State linebacker Keon Freeman (52) celebrates after an interception by defensive back Troy Jakubec (2)during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb) Credit: Michael Clubb Credit: Michael Clubb Combined Shape Caption Youngstown State linebacker Keon Freeman (52) celebrates after an interception by defensive back Troy Jakubec (2)during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb) Credit: Michael Clubb Credit: Michael Clubb

Combined Shape Caption Kentucky quarterback Will Levis, center, gets tackled by Youngstown State linebacker Alex Howard (3) and defensive back D'Marco Augustin during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb) Credit: Michael Clubb Credit: Michael Clubb Combined Shape Caption Kentucky quarterback Will Levis, center, gets tackled by Youngstown State linebacker Alex Howard (3) and defensive back D'Marco Augustin during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb) Credit: Michael Clubb Credit: Michael Clubb

Combined Shape Caption Kentucky quarterback Kaiya Sheron (12) hands the ball off during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Youngstown State in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb) Credit: Michael Clubb Credit: Michael Clubb Combined Shape Caption Kentucky quarterback Kaiya Sheron (12) hands the ball off during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Youngstown State in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb) Credit: Michael Clubb Credit: Michael Clubb

Combined Shape Caption Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops hugs and kisses his son, Zack, after winning an NCAA college football game against Youngstown State in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb) Credit: Michael Clubb Credit: Michael Clubb Combined Shape Caption Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops hugs and kisses his son, Zack, after winning an NCAA college football game against Youngstown State in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb) Credit: Michael Clubb Credit: Michael Clubb

Combined Shape Caption Kentucky wide receiver Chris Lewis reaches out and misses a pass in the end zone during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Youngstown State in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb) Credit: Michael Clubb Credit: Michael Clubb Combined Shape Caption Kentucky wide receiver Chris Lewis reaches out and misses a pass in the end zone during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Youngstown State in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb) Credit: Michael Clubb Credit: Michael Clubb

Combined Shape Caption Youngstown State linebacker Alex Howard (3) chases down Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb) Credit: Michael Clubb Credit: Michael Clubb Combined Shape Caption Youngstown State linebacker Alex Howard (3) chases down Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb) Credit: Michael Clubb Credit: Michael Clubb