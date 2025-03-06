Lewis and Toledo host Ohio

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo plays Ohio after Sam Lewis scored 23 points in Toledo's 96-87 loss to the Akron Zips.

The Rockets are 8-4 in home games. Toledo gives up 79.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.7 points per game.

The Bobcats are 10-7 against MAC opponents. Ohio is seventh in the MAC with 22.7 defensive rebounds per game led by AJ Clayton averaging 4.3.

Toledo's average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Ohio allows. Ohio averages 79.6 points per game, 0.3 more than the 79.3 Toledo gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lewis is scoring 15.7 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Rockets. Sonny Wilson is averaging 15.6 points and 3.1 assists over the last 10 games.

Clayton is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Bobcats. Shereef Mitchell is averaging 15.7 points and 3.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 4-6, averaging 76.2 points, 29.3 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.3 points per game.

Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 77.8 points, 27.6 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.