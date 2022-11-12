BreakingNews
Wright State shocks Louisville with buzzer beater
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Lewis, Smith double up to carry Miami (OH) past NAIA Goshen

news
3 minutes ago
Julian Lewis scored 17 points and collected 12 rebounds and Billy Smith added a double-double and Miami (OH) beat NAIA-member Goshen 87-44

MIAMI, Ohio (AP) — Julian Lewis scored 17 points and collected 12 rebounds and Billy Smith added a double-double and Miami (OH) beat NAIA-member Goshen 87-44 on Saturday.

Smith scored 11 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, Mekhi Lairy scored 13 and Eli Yofan 12 off the bench for the Redhawks.

Despite opening with a 9-0 run, the Maple Leafs from Goshen, Indiana trailed just 26-21 at halftime. Miami, however, turned it on after intermission and used a 19-4 run for a 45-25 lead when Lewis buried a jump shot with 13:49 remaining. Miami scored 61 points after halftime.

Clayton Maclagan scored 16 points off the bench for the Maple Leafs shooting 4 for 7 from 3-point range.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

In Other News
1
Flight from CVG makes emergency landing after passenger sneaks box...
2
New law, new approaches to address lagging reading scores at schools
3
New local beer in honor of veterans will help raise funds for wall at...
4
Monroe voters overwhelmingly pass 3 charter amendments
5
Man sentenced in trio of Miami Valley armed bank robberies
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top