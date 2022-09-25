Liberty holds on to defeat Akron 21-12

Bennett threw touchdown passes of 22 yards to Khaleb Coleman and 30 to Treon Sibley to put the Flames (3-1) up 14-0 in the first minute of the second quarter. The Zips (1-3) had a chance to tie it early in the fourth.

DJ Irons hit Alex Adams for an 11-yard score to pull Akron within 14-12 but Irons was stopped on a 2-point conversion run. The Zips final four drives did not produce a threat.