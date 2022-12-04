dayton-daily-news logo
Liberty takes 3-0 bowl record in Boca Raton Bowl vs. Toledo

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Liberty will look to stay perfect in its bowl history when it faces Mid-American Conference champion Toledo in the Boca Raton Bowl on Dec. 20

Toledo (8-5, Mid-American) vs. Liberty (8-4), Dec. 20, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

LOCATION: Boca Raton, Florida.

TOP PLAYERS

Toledo: QB Dequan Finn, 2,127 yards passing, 22 touchdowns, 12 interceptions.

Liberty: WR Demario Douglas, 73 catches, 977 yards receiving, six touchdowns.

NOTABLE

Toledo: The Rockets won their fourth Mid-American championship game when they defeated Ohio 17-7.

Liberty: The Flames ended the season with three consecutive losses to UConn, Virginia Tech and New Mexico State after starting the season 8-1 and were ranked No. 19 before the skid began.

LAST TIME

Toledo 35, Liberty 34, Oct. 6, 2007.

BOWL HISTORY

Toledo: Second appearance in the Boca Raton Bowl, second straight season in a bowl.

Liberty: First appearance in the Boca Raton Bowl, fourth straight season in a bowl.

