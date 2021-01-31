Liddell leads No. 13 Ohio St over skidding Michigan St 79-62

The Spartans got within nine with 4:20 left, but their shooting just got worse. They hit just 25% of their shots in the second half after showing promise with a 40% clip in the first half.

BIG PICTURE

Michigan State: The pandemic has been tough on the Spartans, who were ranked as high as No. 4 in the AP Top 25 earlier this season. They're trying to find their way back after a 20-day layoff and a 67-37 loss on Thursday to Rutgers, a team that had never beaten them. If the slide continues, the Spartans' streak of playing in 22 straight NCAA Tournaments — the third longest in the nation — could start to be in jeopardy. They were again without forward Gabe Brown because of COVID-19.

Ohio State: Coach Chris Holtmann has the Buckeyes moving in the right direction with a lot of bench players contributing. They avoided the ugly January swoon to which they have been susceptible the last couple of seasons.

UP NEXT

Michigan State: At No. 7 Iowa on Tuesday.

Ohio State: At No. 7 Iowa on Thursday.

___

Follow Mitch Stacy at http://twitter.com/mitchstacy

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Ohio State's Duane Washington, right, shoots past Michigan State's Marcus Bingham during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Ohio State's Justice Sueing, right, tries to shoot over Michigan State's Aaron Henry during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Michigan State's Aaron Henry, left, posts up against Ohio State's Justice Sueing during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Ohio State's Musa Jallow, left, drives to the basket against Michigan State's Joshua Langford during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Ohio State's C.J. Walker, left, and Zed Key, center, trap Michigan State's Rocket Watts at half court during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Ohio State's Duane Washington, left, brings the ball up court as Michigan State's Rocket Watts defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete