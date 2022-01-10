Liddell leads No. 13 Ohio State past Northwestern 95-87

Ohio State knocked down 11 foul shots in the final three minutes and finished 26 of 27 from the line.

Malaki Branham added 24 points and shot 13 of 14 on free throws.

Three Wildcats scored at least 20 points as their losing streak extended to three. Ty Berry led Northwestern with 23 points while Chase Audige and Pete Nance each had 20.

OHIO STATE COACHES UNAVAILABLE

Buckeyes coach Chris Holtmann and assistant Ryan Pedon were unavailable due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols, according to Ohio State.

BIG PICTURE

Northwestern: For the second consecutive game, the Wildcats shot over 41.7% from both the field and 3-point range. They just couldn’t keep up with Ohio State, allowing season highs in scoring and field goal percentage.

Ohio State: The Buckeyes shot 56.9% after posting a season-worst 30.8% at Indiana on Thursday.

UP NEXT

Northwestern: Hosts Maryland on Wednesday.

Ohio State: Travels to Wisconsin on Thursday.

___

Ohio State guard Malaki Branham, right, goes up to shoot in front of Northwestern forward Robbie Beran during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Ohio State guard Jamari Wheeler, left, goes up to shoot in front of Northwestern guard Boo Buie during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell, right, goes up to shoot in front of Northwestern guard Ty Berry during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell, right, blocks a shot by Northwestern guard Ty Berry during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)