Liddell leads No. 18 Ohio State to 70-45 win over Minnesota

Ohio State finished shooting 49.1% from the field, including 57.1% in the second half. The Buckeyes had a 36-29 advantage on the boards, and scored 28 points in the paint.

Minnesota pulled within eight points with 14:25 remaining, but shot 3 of 15 the rest of the way and lost for the sixth time in seven games.

BIG PICTURE

Minnesota: The Golden Gophers shot a season-worst 30.8% from the field. They opened the game with four makes in six attempts, and made just one bucket in the final 10:50.

Ohio State: The Buckeyes matched their high for turnovers in their last six games in the first half alone. They limited the giveaways in the second, allowing just two turnovers.

UP NEXT

Minnesota: Travels to Penn State on Thursday.

Ohio State: Hosts Iowa on Saturday in a game that had been scheduled for Feb. 3.

Minnesota's Eric Curry, right, collides with Ohio State's E.J. Liddell during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Minnesota's Payton Willis, left, shoots past Ohio State's Kyle Young during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Ohio State's Eugene Brown, left, drives the baseline against Minnesota's Jamison Battle during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Ohio State's Zed Key, left, looks for an open pass as Minnesota's Eric Curry defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Ohio State's Zed Key, right, shoots over Minnesota's Eric Curry during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Ohio State's Jamari Wheeler shoots against Minnesota during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)