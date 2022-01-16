Liddell scores 19, No. 16 Ohio St tops Penn St 61-56

The Buckeyes went 24 for 36 from the foul line while Penn State was 8 for 14.

Zed Key added 10 points for Ohio State.

Sam Sessoms led the Nittany Lions with 15 points and Jalen Pickett scored 11.

BIG PICTURE

Penn State: Without the team’s leading scorer, the Nittany Lions had trouble getting shots to fall. Their 39.6% shooting from the field marked their second-lowest performance of the season.

Ohio State: Coming off their worst 3-point shooting performance of the season after recording a 15.8% clip (3 for 19) in a loss at Wisconsin on Thursday, the Buckeyes took just three shots from distance in the second half. They took nine in the opening period, and went 3 for 12 overall.

UP NEXT

Penn State: Hosts Minnesota on Wednesday.

Ohio State: Hosts IUPUI Tuesday. The Buckeyes added the game to their schedule Jan. 10.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

