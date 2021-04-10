Lightning acquire Savard from Blue Jackets in 3-team trade

Tampa Bay gave up a 2021 first-round pick and a 2022 third-rounder to Columbus for Savard and sent a 2021 fourth-rounder to Detroit. The Blue Jackets retained half of Savard’s $4.25 million salary-cap hit and the Red Wings got involved to pick up a quarter of it to help the cap-strapped Lightning.

Savard, a 30-year-old pending free agent, was one of the most sought-after players ahead of the NHL trade deadline Monday.