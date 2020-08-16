Lightning beat Blue Jackets to take 2-1 series lead

Nash got his first goal of the playoffs to tie it early in the second. He took a feed from Gus Nyquist just below the blue line and rifled a shot from the left circle over Vasilevskiy’s glove.

Point put the Lightning up again with 5:44 left in the second when he put back a shot that had bounced off Korpisalo. Hedman got his first goal of the playoffs and pushed the Tampa Bay lead to 3-1 with 1:07 left in the period.

Columbus got back within one early in the third period when rookie Robinson followed his own rebounded shot and beat Vasilevskiy.

The Lightning outshot Columbus 34-17, including 16-4 in the second period.

NOTES: Columbus forwards Cam Atkinson and Nathan Gerbe were listed as unfit to play. ... Entering the game, Tampa Bay led the NHL for shots per game (42.4) and shot attempt percentage (59.5%) in the 2020 playoffs. ... Point has seven points in six playoff games.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Columbus Blue Jackets center Pierre-Luc Dubois (18) hits Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Pat Maroon (14) along the boards during the third period of an NHL Eastern Conference Stanley Cup hockey playoff game in Toronto, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Nathan Denette Credit: Nathan Denette

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) celebrates his goal as Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo (70) looks on during the second period of an NHL Eastern Conference Stanley Cup hockey playoff game in Toronto, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Nathan Denette Credit: Nathan Denette

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Pat Maroon (14) celebrates his teammates goal as Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo (70) looks on during the second period of an NHL Eastern Conference Stanley Cup hockey playoff game in Toronto, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Nathan Denette Credit: Nathan Denette

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) reacts after scoring against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the second period of an NHL Eastern Conference Stanley Cup hockey playoff game in Toronto, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Nathan Denette Credit: Nathan Denette

Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point (21) celebrates his goal with teammates Barclay Goodrow (19) and Erik Cernak (81) as Columbus Blue Jackets center Alexander Wennberg (10) skates away during the second period of an NHL Eastern Conference Stanley Cup hockey playoff game in Toronto, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Nathan Denette Credit: Nathan Denette

Columbus Blue Jackets center Gustav Nyquist (14) is sent to the ice by Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Ondrej Palat (18) during the second period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Nathan Denette Credit: Nathan Denette