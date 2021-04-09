Lightning get early goals in 6-4 win over Blue Jackets

Del Zotto cut to the lead to two goals when he snapped in a shot from the slot late in the first, but the Lightning extended it again when a puck off the stick of McDonagh trickled under Merzlikins and across the line.

Colton kept up the pressure for the Lightning on a rush early in the second period. A charging Roslovic scored for the Blue Jackets late in the second, but McDonagh answered 1:48 later with his second goal.

Werenski and Domi got third-period goals but the Blue Jackets ran out of time.

UP NEXT

Lightning: Start a two-game series with Nashville on Saturday before heading home for a six-game stand.

Blue Jackets: Open a two-game series with Chicago on Saturday before embarking on a six-game road trip

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Follow Mitch Stacy at http://twitter.com/mitchstacy

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev, right, chases the puck in front of Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov during the first period an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, April 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon) Credit: Paul Vernon Credit: Paul Vernon

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh, left, shoots and scores against Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Elvis Merzlikins, right, during the first period an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, April 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon) Credit: Paul Vernon Credit: Paul Vernon

Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov, left, grabs Tampa Bay Lightning forward Mathieu Joseph during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, April 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon) Credit: Paul Vernon Credit: Paul Vernon

Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov, left, and Tampa Bay Lightning forward Ondrej Palat work for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, April 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon) Credit: Paul Vernon Credit: Paul Vernon

Tampa Bay Lightning forward Ross Colton, left, gets crossed up with Columbus Blue Jackets forward Zac Dalpe during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, April 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon) Credit: Paul Vernon Credit: Paul Vernon