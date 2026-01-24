Lightning take on the Blue Jackets on 3-game win streak

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lightning -124, Blue Jackets +104; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning are looking to keep a three-game win streak alive when they play the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Columbus has a 23-20-7 record overall and a 12-8-4 record on its home ice. The Blue Jackets are 8-7-6 in one-goal games.

Tampa Bay has a 19-4-4 record in road games and a 32-13-4 record overall. The Lightning have gone 12-4-2 in games they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponents.

Saturday's game is the second time these teams meet this season. The Blue Jackets won the previous meeting 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dmitri Voronkov has 16 goals and 14 assists for the Blue Jackets. Mason Marchment has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Jake Guentzel has 22 goals and 29 assists for the Lightning. Nikita Kucherov has seven goals and 16 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 5-4-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Lightning: 9-0-1, averaging four goals, 7.6 assists, 4.6 penalties and 14.2 penalty minutes while giving up 1.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: None listed.

Lightning: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.