Lights go out at Chase Field, leading to 15-minute delay between Diamondbacks, Guardians

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks and Cleveland Guardians had Sunday's game delayed for 15 minutes after some of the lights went out at Chase Field.

The game was played in the afternoon, but temperatures in the 100s in downtown Phoenix meant the 25-year-old stadium's retractable roof was closed. In the bottom of the first inning, some of the lights suddenly went out when D-backs outfielder Corbin Carroll was batting, and the umpires decided the field was too dim to play.

The umpires met with stadium officials before briefly clearing the field.

