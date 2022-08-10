Lindor, McNeil back Carrasco as streaking Mets beat Reds 6-2

The first pitch was delayed 51 minutes due to torrential rains. The temperature at game time was 86 degrees, down about 10 degrees from earlier in the day.

Carrasco allowed two runs on seven hits and one walk. He carried a three-hit shutout into the seventh, when Jake Fraley hit a two-run homer and Austin Romine and Jonathan India chased the 35-year-old right-hander with consecutive two-out singles.

Mychal Givens struck out Nick Senzel to end the inning. Trevor May wriggled out of a bases-loaded jam in the eighth before Seth Lugo threw a perfect ninth.

Mike Minor (1-9) lost his sixth consecutive decision after allowing four runs on five hits with three walks in 5 1/3 innings. He threw 110 pitches, his most since 126 for Texas on Sept. 26, 2019.

Cincinnati is assured of losing a series for the first time since the All-Star break.

FAMILY REUNION

Mets closer Edwin Díaz and his younger brother, Cincinnati Reds rookie reliever Alexis Díaz, exchanged the lineup cards at home plate before the game.

With several family members watching and wearing split Mets/Reds shirts picturing both brothers for the second straight night, Edwin and Alexis shook hands with the umpires and posed for a photo before hugging one another.

“It’s unbelievable,” their father, Edwin, said during the second inning. “Kids started playing at 5 years old, 6 years old. Their dream came true.”

It was the second time this season the Díaz brothers exchanged lineup cards at home plate. They also did it before the series opener between the teams in Cincinnati on July 4.

OUCH!

Plate umpire Pat Hoberg was hit near his throat by the shard of Kyle Farmer’s broken bat on an eighth-inning single. Hoberg completed the game following a brief visit from a Mets trainer.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: INF/DH Mike Moustakas (left calf strain) was placed on the 10-day injured list after he got hurt legging out a single Monday night. It’s the fifth IL stint of the year for Moustakas, who was sidelined with a right biceps injury in April and was on the COVID-19 injured list three times thereafter. In a corresponding transaction, the Reds recalled Alejo Lopez from the minors. … India returned after exiting Monday’s game due to a right hamstring injury. … Farmer batted third and started at third base after being a late scratch from Monday’s lineup because of a stiff neck.

Mets: 1B/DH Dominic Smith (right ankle) went 1 for 4 in his fourth rehab game for Triple-A Syracuse. … RHP Tylor Megill (right shoulder) has increased his throwing program. The Mets plan for Megill, who isn’t eligible to return until Aug. 17, to be utilized out of the bullpen down the stretch. … RHP Tommy Hunter (lower back) is nearing a rehab assignment.

UP NEXT

Reds: Bell said the club would announce the starter for Wednesday afternoon’s series finale following Tuesday’s game.

Mets: RHP Taijuan Walker (9-3, 3.45 ERA) got just three outs last Friday while allowing eight runs against the Braves — two fewer runs than he permitted in five July starts.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption New York Mets' Carlos Carrasco pitches during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II Combined Shape Caption New York Mets' Carlos Carrasco pitches during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II

Combined Shape Caption New York Mets' Carlos Carrasco pitches to Cincinnati Reds' Kyle Farmer during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II Combined Shape Caption New York Mets' Carlos Carrasco pitches to Cincinnati Reds' Kyle Farmer during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II

Combined Shape Caption New York Mets' Jeff McNeil (1) celebrates with Eduardo Escobar (10) after hitting a home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II Combined Shape Caption New York Mets' Jeff McNeil (1) celebrates with Eduardo Escobar (10) after hitting a home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II

Combined Shape Caption Cincinnati Reds' Jake Fraley (27) chases a ball hit by New York Mets' Francisco Lindor for a two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II Combined Shape Caption Cincinnati Reds' Jake Fraley (27) chases a ball hit by New York Mets' Francisco Lindor for a two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II

Combined Shape Caption New York Mets relief pitcher Seth Lugo, right, celebrates with catcher Tomas Nido after the team's 6-2 win in a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II Combined Shape Caption New York Mets relief pitcher Seth Lugo, right, celebrates with catcher Tomas Nido after the team's 6-2 win in a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II

Combined Shape Caption Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Joel Kuhnel hands the ball to manager David Bell during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Mets on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in New York. The Mets won 6-2. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II Combined Shape Caption Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Joel Kuhnel hands the ball to manager David Bell during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Mets on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in New York. The Mets won 6-2. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II

Combined Shape Caption New York Mets' Darin Ruf hits a two-run single during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in New York. The Mets won 6-2. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II Combined Shape Caption New York Mets' Darin Ruf hits a two-run single during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in New York. The Mets won 6-2. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II