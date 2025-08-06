Littell and Steer help the Reds top the sagging Cubs 5-1

Zack Littell struck out eight in seven crisp innings in his Cincinnati debut, and the Reds beat the slumping Chicago Cubs 5-1
Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Zack Littell throws against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Zack Littell throws against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
news
By MATT CARLSON – Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

CHICAGO (AP) — Zack Littell struck out eight in seven crisp innings in his Cincinnati debut, and the Reds beat the slumping Chicago Cubs 5-1 on Tuesday night.

Littell (9-8) allowed three hits and walked two in his first start since he was acquired in a trade with Tampa Bay last week.

Spencer Steer hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in Cincinnati's four-run seventh. The Reds (60-54) won for the third time in four games.

Matt Shaw homered for the Cubs (65-48), who finished with four hits. They had just three hits in Monday night's 3-2 loss in the series opener.

The Cubs have dropped three of four. They trail the NL Central-leading Brewers by four games.

In Other News
1
Miami’s famed ‘Cradle of Coaches’ to be featured in documentary
2
Back to School: Clark, Champaign classes start soon for 2025-26 year
3
Disability inclusion has come along with passage of ADA 35 years ago
4
Hamilton honors beloved former coach with court naming
5
Victim of boat accident at Sunday Champions Park Lake race identified