Lone GOP candidate withdraws from Cleveland's mayoral race

Cuyahoga County Board of Elections spokesman Mike West confirmed Landry Simmons’ exit on Monday. That leaves seven candidates — all Democrats — who will face off in the Sept. 14 primary, with the two top vote-getters meeting in the Nov. 2 general election.

Simmons was unable to come up with the required 3,000 valid signatures needed to compete in the race to succeed Mayor Frank Jackson, who announced last month that he would not seek a fifth four-year term. Jackson is the longest-serving mayor in Cleveland history, and the race to succeed him is considered wide open. It will be the first mayor’s race without an incumbent since 2001.