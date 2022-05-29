Longoria's 4th homer in 4 days lifts Giants over Reds 6-4

Albert Almora Jr. hit a two-out, two-run homer in the ninth off Camilio Doval, Alomora's first big league home run since Aug. 6, 2019, for the Chicago Cubs off Milwaukee's Junior Guerra.

Doval retired pinch-hitter Alejo López on a game-ending flyout.

Mahle pitched 6 2/3 innings, his longest outing since last Aug. 29, and was immediately replaced by Hunter Strickland after Estrada's two-out double in the seventh.

Almora had a run-scoring single past shortstop Brandon Crawford in the second and Joey Votto had a two-out RBI double in the sixth that drove in Tyler Naquin, who had walked.

TRAINERS ROOM

Reds: RHP Mike Minor (shoulder) has completed his rehab afer going 1-3 with a 6.11 ERA five minor league starts and is scheduled to start Friday against Washington in his season debut. ... OF Jake Fraley had a setback with an injury to his toe during a rehab assignment at Triple-A Louisville, Reds manager David Bell said. Fraley has been on the injured list since May 1.

UP NEXT

Giants: RHP Logan Webb (5-1, 3.54 ERA) against Phillies RHP Kyle Gibson (3-2, 3.94 ERA) on Monday in the opener of a three-game series at Philadelphia.

Reds: After an off day Monday, Cincinnati goes to Boston for a two-game set against the Red Sox, the Reds' first visit to Fenway since 2014. RHP Luis Castillo (1-2, 4.35) is scheduled to start. The Boston starter has not been announced.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption San Francisco Giants' Evan Longoria hits a solo home run during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster Caption San Francisco Giants' Evan Longoria hits a solo home run during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Caption San Francisco Giants' Evan Longoria celebrates in the dugout after hitting a three-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster Caption San Francisco Giants' Evan Longoria celebrates in the dugout after hitting a three-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Caption Cincinnati Reds' Tyler Mahle (30) high-fives teammates in the dugout after being pulled during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants in Cincinnati, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster Caption Cincinnati Reds' Tyler Mahle (30) high-fives teammates in the dugout after being pulled during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants in Cincinnati, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Caption Cincinnati Reds' Tyler Mahle walks to the dugout after being pulled during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants in Cincinnati, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster Caption Cincinnati Reds' Tyler Mahle walks to the dugout after being pulled during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants in Cincinnati, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Caption San Francisco Giants' Alex Cobb throws during the second inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster Caption San Francisco Giants' Alex Cobb throws during the second inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Caption Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto hits an RBI-double during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants in Cincinnati, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster Caption Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto hits an RBI-double during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants in Cincinnati, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Caption Cincinnati Reds' Kyle Farmer singles during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants in Cincinnati, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster Caption Cincinnati Reds' Kyle Farmer singles during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants in Cincinnati, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Caption San Francisco Giants' Thairo Estrada, left, forces out Cincinnati Reds' Brandon Drury as he throws to first base on a ball hit by Kyle Farmer during the second inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Sunday, May 29, 2022. Farmer was safe at first. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster Caption San Francisco Giants' Thairo Estrada, left, forces out Cincinnati Reds' Brandon Drury as he throws to first base on a ball hit by Kyle Farmer during the second inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Sunday, May 29, 2022. Farmer was safe at first. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Caption Cincinnati Reds' Albert Almora Jr. hits an RBI single during the second inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants in Cincinnati, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster Caption Cincinnati Reds' Albert Almora Jr. hits an RBI single during the second inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants in Cincinnati, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Caption Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto fields the ball hit by San Francisco Giants' Thairo Estrada for an out during the second inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster Caption Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto fields the ball hit by San Francisco Giants' Thairo Estrada for an out during the second inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster