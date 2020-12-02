Loose cows close interstate ramp in southern Ohio

The bovines were spotted around 3 a.m. and officers from Green and Colerain townships had to close the ramp from westbound Interstate 74 to northbound I-275.

"They were sitting in the median eating," Colerain Township Police Officer Jake McElvogue told WXIX-TV. "Honestly, they probably would have been fine if we had kept going, but the last thing we want someone to do is hit a cow."