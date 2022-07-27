López fans 11 in 7 dominant innings, Marlins edge Reds 2-1

Anthony Bass kept the streak alive with a perfect eighth. Tanner Scott closed it out with a 1-2-3 ninth for his 13th save.

Greene almost matched López out-for-out, allowing three hits through the first four scoreless innings before the Marlins broke through in the fifth when Jesús Sánchez singled with one out and went to third on Luke Williams' single. Williams stole second while Jacob Stallings was striking out, but Wendle drove in both runners with a single to right – the first of his three straight hits.

The Marlins collected nine hits and two runs in 6 1/3 innings against Greene (3-12), who struck out six and walked one. The rookie right-hander is 0-5 over his last eight starts since his last win on June 6 against Arizona.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: INF Garrett Cooper (right wrist contusion) was placed on the 10-day on Tuesday, retroactive to Sunday. Cooper was hit by a pitch on Saturday in Pittsburgh.

Reds: CF Nick Senzel seemed to jar his right shoulder making a diving catch of Bryan De La Cruz’s sinking liner leading off the fifth. After a visit from a trainer, Senzel stayed in the game.

UP NEXT

RHP Luis Castillo (3-4, 2.77), the focus of trade rumors, may be making his last start for the Reds on Wednesday. He is due to be opposed by LHP Braxton Garrett (2-3, 3.42).

Cincinnati Reds' Hunter Greene throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins in Cincinnati, Tuesday, July 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Miami Marlins' Joey Wendle hits a two-RBI single during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Tuesday, July 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Miami Marlins' Jesus Sanchez smiles as he gestures to the dugout after hitting a double during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Tuesday, July 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)