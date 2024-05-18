Los Angeles Dodgers host the Cincinnati Reds Saturday

The Los Angeles Dodgers play the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday
news
By The Associated Press
27 minutes ago
X

Cincinnati Reds (19-26, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (30-17, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Graham Ashcraft (3-2, 4.12 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 35 strikeouts); Dodgers: Walker Buehler (0-1, 7.36 ERA, 1.77 WHIP, six strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers square off against the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday.

Los Angeles is 16-9 at home and 30-17 overall. The Dodgers have the top team on-base percentage in MLB play at .342.

Cincinnati has a 10-13 record in road games and a 19-26 record overall. Reds hitters have a collective .364 slugging percentage to rank 10th in the NL.

Saturday's game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani has a .358 batting average to lead the Dodgers, and has 16 doubles, a triple and 13 home runs. Mookie Betts is 11-for-39 with two home runs and two RBI over the past 10 games.

Elly De La Cruz has a .270 batting average to lead the Reds, and has eight doubles, a triple and nine home runs. Jeimer Candelario is 14-for-40 with a home run and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .210 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Reds: 3-7, .264 batting average, 4.07 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (oblique), Joe Kelly: 15-Day IL (posterior), Evan Phillips: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Ryan Brasier: 15-Day IL (calf), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Connor Brogdon: 15-Day IL (foot), Bobby Miller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Justin Wilson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (groin), TJ Friedl: 10-Day IL (thumb), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 10-Day IL (hand), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (forearm), Alex Young: 60-Day IL (back), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Arrest made in Middletown early morning crash and shooting
2
Endangered Missing Adult Alert canceled for missing Clark County woman...
3
IndieCraft to shake up Memorial Day weekend in Springfield
4
Banjo virtuoso Bela Fleck to join Springfield Symphony for season...
5
230 more to be honored in Hometown Hero Banner Program
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top