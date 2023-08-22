Los Angeles Dodgers place designated hitter J.D. Martinez on injured list with groin tightness

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers placed designated hitter J.D. Martinez on the injured list Tuesday with groin tightness.
The team made the move with the All-Star hitter before opening a three-game series against the Guardians.
To fill the roster spot, the NL West-leading Dodgers recalled infielder Michael Busch from Triple-A Oklahoma City.
The 36-year-old Martinez hasn't played since Saturday. He recently underwent an MRI and an epidural injection while being slowed by hamstring tightness and a lower back issue.
Martinez is batting .256 with 25 homers and 78 RBIs in 92 games. But he's been struggling since the All-Star break. He hit his 300th career home run in June.
___
AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb
In Other News
1
Area schools, Ohio governor, others offer support to Northwestern after...
2
Open conversations encouraged in helping kids understand deadly bus...
3
‘A tragic incident.’ Student killed, dozens more hurt as Northwestern...
4
Hospital association declares bus crash ‘mass casualty event’; More...
5
Former Sen. Nein remembered as ‘tremendous advocate’ for Butler, Preble...