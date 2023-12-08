Los Angeles FC brings shutout streak into matchup with the Columbus Crew

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles FC comes into a matchup with the Columbus Crew after putting together three straight shutout wins.

The Crew are 14-1-4 at home. Cucho Hernandez paces the highest-scoring squad in MLS play with 20 goals. The Crew have a league-leading 67 goals.

LAFC is 6-6-7 in road games. LAFC is fifth in the Western Conference allowing just 39 goals.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hernandez has 20 goals and nine assists for the Crew. Diego Rossi has three goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Denis Bouanga has scored 24 goals with seven assists for LAFC. Ryan Hollingshead has three goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crew: 6-1-3, averaging 2.0 goals, 6.3 shots on goal and 6.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

LAFC: 6-1-3, averaging 1.9 goals, 5.5 shots on goal and 7.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Crew: Will Sands (injured), Sean Zawadzki (injured).

LAFC: Kellyn Acosta (injured).

___

