Louisiana hosts Bowling Green in season opener

Bowling Green Falcons at Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns
Lafayette, Louisiana; Monday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana hosts Bowling Green for the season opener.
Louisiana finished 14-16 overall a season ago while going 12-4 at home. The Ragin' Cajuns averaged 62.5 points per game while shooting 40.1% from the field and 31.6% from 3-point distance last season.
Bowling Green went 18-13 overall last season while going 5-10 on the road. The Falcons averaged 71.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 68.1 last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
