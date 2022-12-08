dayton-daily-news logo
Louisville hires Jeff Brohm as football coach, 6-year deal

By GARY B. GRAVES, Associated Press
35 minutes ago
Louisville has hired Jeff Brohm as the Cardinals’ new football coach to replace Scott Satterfield

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville has hired Jeff Brohm as the new football coach.

The University of Louisville Athletic Association's executive board approved a six-year contract on Thursday that will pay the former Purdue coach a base salary of $5 million next season with annual increases of $100,000, plus incentives.

Brohm, a Louisville native, was expected to be introduced later Thursday in a news conference at Cardinal Stadium. His Twitter bio reflected his new job.

Brohm went 36-34 in six seasons with the Boilermakers, including 17-9 the past two seasons. He guided them to their first Big Ten West division title before they fell to No. 2 Michigan 43-22 in the conference championship.

Brohm succeeds Scott Satterfield, who left Monday to become Cincinnati's coach after going 25-24 in four seasons at Louisville.

Neither Brohm nor Satterfield will be on the sidelines when their new teams meet in the inaugural Fenway Bowl on Dec. 17 — a matchup of former rivals.

Brohm inherits a team looking to become a serious Atlantic Coast Conference contender. Not since Lamar Jackson led the Cardinals to a 7-1 Atlantic Division finish on the way to winning the 2016 Heisman Trophy have they come close to challenging perennial heavyweight Clemson.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

