Lovelace's 23 lead Youngstown State past Cleveland State 94-69

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — John Lovelace Jr.'s 23 points helped Youngstown State defeat Cleveland State 94-69 on Wednesday night.
Lovelace also contributed eight rebounds for the Penguins (4-3). Brett Thompson was 7 of 12 shooting, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the line to add 17 points. Bryson Langdon shot 5 for 10 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points.
Drew Lowder led the Vikings (5-3) in scoring, finishing with 17 points. Tristan Enaruna added 13 points and four assists for Cleveland State. Jalin Rice also had 10 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
