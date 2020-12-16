Low-orbit satellites key to new Ohio broadband pilot

Rich said over the years he's had to relocate to rented office space in Marysville during his children's school breaks to reduce the household internet load or rent cloud computing resources just to do his job.

“I work in the IT field and there's things I just simply can't do from home, so I have to rent resources to do them remotely,” he said. “That's just been a constant background nuisance this whole time, and now with the pandemic it's even worse, right, because everybody's home.”

JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef said SpaceX, which also designs and builds rockets and spacecraft, tested some of the technology at the NASA facility in Sandusky.

“Because it's not bound by ground infrastructure limitations, Starlink's able to deliver high speed internet to locations where access in the past had been unreliable, expensive or not available at all,” he said.

Dana Saucier, a JobsOhio vice president who heads economic development, said test satellites will be positioned 540-560 miles (870-900 kilometers) above Earth, compared to the 25,000-mile (40,230-kilometer) distance of a typical satellite.

Union County is not the neediest of Ohio's counties by far, but Husted said the state needed a locale for the pilot with ample population density and robust internet demand.