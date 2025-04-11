Kentucky lands Lowe, Dioubate, Conwell heads to Louisville, UCLA adds 3 transfers, Michigan adds 1

The 6-foot-3 Lowe was a third-team All-ACC selection.

“Jaland is an incredibly explosive, playmaking, veteran point guard,” Pope said in a statement. “He’s a great kid who has a tremendous work ethic and most importantly, loves this game and wants nothing more than to win.”

The 6-foot-7 Dioubate averaged 7.2 points and 5.9 rebounds in 16 minutes a game while helping the Crimson Tide to a second straight Final Four. Dioubate shot 61% from the field and was third on Alabama in steals and second in blocks despite the somewhat limited playing time.

While Lowe and Dioubate are moving to Lexington, former Xavier guard Ryan Conwell is heading about an hour west to Louisville.

The rising senior is joining the Cardinals following an impressive season in which he was named to the All-Big East third team after averaging 16.5 points, including a career-best 38 against Marquette in the Big East Tournament. Conwell finished in the top 10 in the Big East in 3-point percentage (41%), field goal percentage (45%) and free-throw percentage (83%).

Louisville is Conwell's fourth stop in as many seasons. He previously played at South Florida and Indiana State before joining Xavier.

UCLA announced that three transfers are joining the Bruins.

Xavier Booker, a forward-center from Michigan State, has two years of eligibility remaining. Jamar Brown, a guard from Missouri-Kansas City, and Steven Jamerson II, a forward-center from the University of San Diego, will enroll as graduate students. They each have one season of eligibility left.

They join guard Donovan Dent, who earlier this month announced he was leaving New Mexico.

Pitt added a needed dose of size, bringing in former Iowa State center Dishon Jackson. The 6-foot-11, 270-pound Jackson averaged 8.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks in about 19 minutes a game for the Cyclones. He joins a team that struggled with rebounding all season and saw twin centers Guillermo Diaz-Graham and Jorge Diaz-Graham enter the portal.

New West Virginia coach Ross Hodge announced the signing of 7-footer Harlan Obioha, who averaged 9.2 points, 6 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game as a junior in his only season at UNC Wilmington. Before that, he played two seasons at Niagara.

Michigan added former UCLA 7-foot center Aday Mara, who averaged 6.4 points and four rebounds last season as a sophomore, to help replace 7-1 Russian center Vladislav Goldin.

