Lowe hits slam, Rays rally with 2 in 9th to beat Indians 9-8

Indians All-Star third baseman José Ramírez was back in the starting lineup after missing three games with a sore left elbow and went 2 for 4, including a fifth-inning RBI single. He was hit by a pitch and stole two bases.

Lowe's second-inning slam off lefty Logan Allen put the Rays up 4-0 in the second. Lowe is 10 for 87 (.115) off lefties this season.

Cesar Hernandez gave Cleveland its first lead, 6-5, in the sixth when he flared a single to right over a drawn-in infield.

Tampa Bay cut the deficit to 8-7 on Margot’s RBI single in the sixth and Díaz’s seventh-inning homer.

Rays starter Rich Hill allowed one run and three hits in 3 2/3 innings. The lefty struck out five, walked one and hit two batters.

Allen gave up five runs and seven hits over 3 1/3 innings and had his ERA climb from 8.38 to 9.13.

Cleveland left fielder Eddie Rosario left in the second inning with right side tightness after grounding out to shortstop.

WEATHER DELAY

There will be an unexpected day off for the teams on Tuesday because the scheduled night game was postponed due to the projected track of Tropical Storm Elsa. It will made up as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday.

QUOTABLE

“I’m guessing when he’s about 50 he’ll still be able to roll out of bed and flip that curveball. It might be a little slower but it will probably have the same break.” — Indians manager Terry Francona on Hill, who fanned four on curveballs between 69 and 73 mph.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Indians: RHP Zach Plesac (broken right thumb) will start Thursday night against Kansas City. ... RHP Shane Bieber (right shoulder strain) could start a throwing program in around 10 days.

Rays: LHP Brendan McKay had discomfort in his surgically repaired left shoulder after his first start last week for the Rookie-level FCL Rays and is being examined.

UP NEXT

Indians: RHP J.C. Mejia (1-3) is scheduled to start Game 1 Wednesday, with LHP Sam Hentges (1-3) following in Game 2.

Rays: Have not announced Wednesday’s starters.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Cleveland Indians right fielder Harold Ramirez makes leaping catch at the wall on a fly ball hit by Tampa Bay Rays' Randy Arozarena during the fourth inning of a baseball game Monday, July 5, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius) Credit: Steve Nesius Credit: Steve Nesius

Tampa Bay Rays catcher Mike Zunino, right, looks to the field as Cleveland Indians' Oscar Mercado scores on a single hit by Cesar Hernandez during the sixth inning of a baseball game Monday, July 5, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius) Credit: Steve Nesius Credit: Steve Nesius

Cleveland Indians' Franmil Reyes hits a two-run double off Tampa Bay Rays reliever J.P. Feyereisen during the sixth inning of a baseball game Monday, July 5, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius) Credit: Steve Nesius Credit: Steve Nesius

Cleveland Indians' Bradley Zimmer (4) waits at home plate to congratulate Franmil Reyes, right, after scoring on Reyes' two-run home run off Tampa Bay Rays reliever Drew Rasmussen during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Monday, July 5, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius) Credit: Steve Nesius Credit: Steve Nesius

Cleveland Indians third baseman Jose Ramirez looks into his glove after making a leaping catch on a line drive hit by Tampa Bay Rays' Mike Zunino during the fourth inning of a baseball game Monday, July 5, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius) Credit: Steve Nesius Credit: Steve Nesius

Cleveland Indians starter Logan Allen wipes his brow on the mound during the second inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Monday, July 5, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius) Credit: Steve Nesius Credit: Steve Nesius

Tampa Bay Rays starter Rich Hill (14) talks with umpire Greg Gibson (53) during a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Monday, July 5, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla., as an announcement is posted on the scoreboard letting fans know Tuesday's game with the Indians will be postponed due to Tropical Storm Elsa. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius) Credit: Steve Nesius Credit: Steve Nesius

Tampa Bay Rays' Brandon Lowe circles the base after hitting a grand slam off Cleveland Indians starter Logan Allen during the second inning of a baseball game, Monday, July 5, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius) Credit: Steve Nesius Credit: Steve Nesius