Loyola Chicago opens season at home against Cleveland State

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ramblers -15.5; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago hosts Cleveland State in the season opener.

Loyola Chicago went 25-12 overall last season while going 17-1 at home. The Ramblers averaged 73.5 points per game last season, 12.5 on free throws and 25.5 from deep.

Cleveland State finished 23-13 overall last season while going 7-7 on the road. The Vikings averaged 73.1 points per game last season, 13.1 on free throws and 19.2 from 3-point range.

