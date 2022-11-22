LSU advances to title game of Cayman Islands Classic

Williams, who scored 33 points in a tournament opener, picked up his third foul with 17 minutes left in the game but didn't get called for another in playing 31 minutes. He had a team-high three steals as LSU forced Akron into 14 turnovers and 26% shooting.

LSU took its first double-digit lead, 55-44, on Miller's 3-pointer with 9:12 remaining as the Tigers started the second half by scoring 22 of the opening 31 points.