Luca Orellano scores on second-half free kick to rally Cincinnati to 2-2 draw with Nashville

Nashville (8-13-9) jumped in front early when Sam Surridge used assists from defender Taylor Brennan Washington — his second — and Jonathan Pérez — his first — to score.

Luciano Acosta answered four minutes later with his 12th netter of the season to pull Cincinnati even. Orellano notched his seventh assist of the campaign on the score and Sergio Santos collected his fourth.

Nashville took a 2-1 lead into halftime after Surridge scored again in the 25th minute with an assist from Hany Mukhtar. It was the 11th goal this season for Surridge and the ninth assist for Mukhtar.

Joe Willis saved three shots in goal for Nashville.

Roman Celentano did not have a save for Cincinnati.

Cincinnati returns home to host Los Angeles FC on Saturday. Nashville travels to play the New England Revolution on Saturday.

___

AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP