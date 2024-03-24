Luciano Acosta's goal gives Cincinnati a 1-0 victory over NYCFC

Acosta, who started the 200th MLS match of his career, fired his right-footed shot from just inside the 18-yard box to the bottom left corner of the net, which beat diving goalkeeper Matthew Freese. Corey Baird had the assist. It was the first goal of the season for Acosta, the reigning MVP.

It was Cincinnati's first home goal of the season. Kipp Keller had an apparent header goal in the 15th minute for Cincinnati, but Acosta was offside.

NYCFC's Kevin O’Toole left in the 78th minute due to an injury. Santiago Rodríguez's shot missed wide left in the 87th minute. Each scored a goal in NYCFC's 2-1 win over Toronto that snapped a three-game losing streak last time out.

Freese made five saves for NYCFC. Roman Celentano had three saves for Cincinnati.

Cincinnati plays at Charlotte on Saturday. NYCFC is at Inter Miami on Saturday.

