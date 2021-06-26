Luis Arraez sparks Twins in 8-7 victory over Indians

TAKE THREE

Arraez recorded the 31st two-triple game in Twins history, the first since Ehire Adrianza on Aug. 30, 2017. Rosario had one as a rookie for Minnesota in 2015.

The first one skipped past the right fielder Naylor, who awkwardly tried a one-hop scoop with the setting sun still in his eyesight in the first inning. In the third, left fielder Harold Ramirez tried to stop the ball by sliding, but it skipped off his leg and toward the warning track.

QUANTRILL STRUGGLES

With the three main members of their rotation on the injured list — Shane Bieber, Zach Plesac and Aaron Civale — the Indians could have used more from starter Cal Quantrill. The right-hander gave up six hits and six runs in 4 1/3 innings.

FIRST TIME

The Twins had to put Randy Dobnak on the injured list with a strained middle finger on his pitching hand, so Danny Coulombe was summoned across the river from Triple-A St. Paul to serve as the opener for a planned bullpen game.

Coulombe went 1 2/3 innings, giving up two homers in the first, but a two-out fielding error by second baseman Jorge Polanco preceded Bradley's two-run shot. The 31-year-old Coulombe made his first major league start after 155 relief appearances, mostly with Oakland.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Indians: With the three starting pitchers among the eight players currently on the injured list, RHP Brad Peacock was signed to a minor league contract and assigned to Triple-A Columbus as potential rotation depth. Peacock has a 4.01 career ERA in 554 2/3 innings, mostly with Houston.

Twins: RHP Luke Farrell (right oblique) was placed on the 10-day injured list and RHP Cody Stashak (back) was transferred to the 60-day injured list to make room for Coulombe.

UP NEXT

Indians: Rookie LHP Sam Hentges (1-1, 6.40 ERA) will pitch on Saturday afternoon, about 12 miles from where he grew up. He won a state championship at Target Field with Mounds View High School, but this will be his first major league appearance in his home state. He said he put 35 people on his guest pass list.

Twins: RHP Kenta Maeda (3-2, 4.85 ERA) will take the mound for the third game of the series. He has finished the sixth inning only once in 11 starts this season, on April 7 at Detroit.

___

More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Cleveland Indians' Bobby Bradley, left, celebrates with third base coach Mike Sarbaugh, right, after hitting a two run home run against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning of a baseball game Friday, June 25, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn) Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn

Cleveland Indians' Eddie Rosario, right, beats the tag of Minnesota Twins shortstop Andrelton Simmons, left, to steal second base in the first inning of a baseball game Friday, June 25, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn) Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn

Cleveland Indians' Bobby Bradley celebrates his two-run home run against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning of a baseball game Friday, June 25, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn) Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn