Luke Skaljac has stepped in for an injured teammate to keep a perfect season going for Miami (Ohio)

“Obviously, it was devastating to have Evan go down. He was my best friend, big mentor," Skaljac said after Miami won at Marshall 90-74 on Saturday. "It shows what we are as a team, that next-man-up mentality.

“I think I’ve done a good job settling down, being able to run the offense, staying poised and calm throughout tough moments, especially on the road.”

A sophomore, Skaljac and has been one of Miami’s best players since Ipsaro tore a knee ligament in a Dec. 20 game at Ball State. Skaljac is averaging 13.3 points in 11 starts in place of Ipsaro, scoring in double figures in nine of those games.

“Super proud of Luke,” Miami coach Travis Steele said. "Listen, I knew this was coming for him. When we recruited him, he was the best guard in the state of Ohio. It was a huge, huge get for us.”

Miami (24-0) remains one of two unbeaten teams in Division I along with No. 1 Arizona. The RedHawks' winning streak is the longest in Mid-American Conference history.

Yet staying perfect isn't at the forefront, according to Skaljac.

“I wouldn’t say it’s a goal at all," he said. "Every game we’re going to get teams’ best shots, their Super Bowl. We get it. We understand it. We’re focusing day by day. We’re not worried about any of that.”

Miami has seen some close calls in recent weeks that included three one-possession wins. But Skaljac said, “we feel like we’re built for it.

“When times get hard, we feel like we’re at our best because we come together even more when the game gets closer,” he said.

Miami doesn't necessarily need Skaljac to score consistently because five teammates are averaging in double figures.

What it did require was a floor leader, and he's taken that responsibility to heart with every possession. His assist-to-turnover ratio of 2.9 ranks 35th nationally. He scored a career-high 19 points in a win at Buffalo on Tuesday and had 12 points and seven assists Saturday against the Thundering Herd.

“Luke just steps up. That’s who he is,” Steele said. You can see that confidence is continuing to rise. He plays at his own pace. Doesn’t get sped up. Can score at the rim, middies, threes. Makes everybody around him better.

"He’s as good as an offensive guard as there is in our league.”

A finalist for Ohio’s Mr. Basketball award in 2023, Skaljac didn’t get any major-college offers out of high school in Brecksville, which is between Cleveland and Akron. He grew up a fanatic fan of LeBron James and attended a ton of Cavaliers games during James’ second stint in Cleveland a decade ago.

“Favorite player ever. Favorite athlete ever,” Skaljac said.

Skaljac averaged 5.4 points for Miami off the bench a year ago as a freshman and didn’t get significant playing experience at point guard until after Ipsaro’s injury. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Skaljac admits he still has a lot of developing to do by gaining strength in the weight room and being able to finish with both of his hands at the rim.

Steele calls Skaljac’s example of selfless play as “our superpower.”

“Luke doesn’t do it for Luke Skaljac,” Steele said. “He does it for his teammates because they love each other. A true connectivity. Not fake. Not surface relationships. Real, true relationships and I think that’s why we’re a good team.”

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball