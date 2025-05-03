Lukes delivers tiebreaking hit in eighth, Ramírez leaves injured as Blue Jays beat Guardians 5-3

Toronto Blue Jays' George Springer celebrates in the dugout after hitting a home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians in Toronto on Friday, May 2, 2025. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto Blue Jays' George Springer celebrates in the dugout after hitting a home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians in Toronto on Friday, May 2, 2025. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
By IAN HARRISON – Associated Press
1 hour ago
TORONTO (AP) — Nathan Lukes hit a two-out, two-run single in the eighth inning to snap a tie and give the Toronto Blue Jays a 5-3 win over the Cleveland Guardians on Friday night.

Guardians star José Ramírez left in the third inning because of a sprained right ankle. The six-time All-Star was struck in the back by a throw from pitcher Chris Bassitt as he ran out an infield single and stumbled awkwardly over first base before ending up in the dirt.

Lukes lined the winning hit off right-hander Jakob Junis (0-1) to end Cleveland’s three-game winning streak.

Brendon Little (1-0) pitched 1 2/3 innings and Jeff Hoffman finished for his seventh save in seven chances. Hoffman retired Gabriel Arias to end it, stranding runners at second and third.

Toronto won its third straight game after losing eight of its previous nine.

Cleveland’s Carlos Santana hit a leadoff homer in the second, but Alejandro Kirk answered with a two-run single in the third.

Guardians catcher Bo Naylor tied it with a solo homer in the fourth.

George Springer restored Toronto’s lead with a solo shot in the fifth, but Santana knotted it again in the sixth, chasing Bassitt with an RBI single.

Bassitt allowed three runs and seven hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Guardians left-hander Logan Allen allowed three runs, two earned, and six hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Key moment

Lukes lined a 1-1 sinker to right field, driving in Springer from third base and pinch-runner Daulton Varsho from second.

Key stat

The Blue Jays are 9-1 this season when they score five runs or more.

Up next

Blue Jays RHP Kevin Gausman (2-3, 4.50 ERA) is scheduled to start against Guardians RHP Gavin Williams (2-2, 5.14) on Saturday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez falls after reaching first base on a single against the Toronto Blue Jays during the third inning of a baseball game in Toronto on Friday, May 2, 2025. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

Cleveland Guardians' Carlos Santana hits an RBI single during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays in Toronto on Friday, May 2, 2025. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

Cleveland Guardians' Daniel Schneemann slides into third base during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays in Toronto on Friday, May 2, 2025. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

Cleveland Guardians pitcher Logan Allen stands on the mound during the third inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays in Toronto on Friday, May 2, 2025. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is tagged out at second base by Cleveland Guardians second baseman Gabriel Arias during the first inning of a baseball game in Toronto on Friday, May 2, 2025. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is tagged out at second base by Cleveland Guardians second baseman Gabriel Arias during the first inning of a baseball game in Toronto on Friday, May 2, 2025. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk hits a two-run single off Cleveland Guardians pitcher Logan Allen during the third inning of a baseball game in Toronto on Friday, May 2, 2025. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

