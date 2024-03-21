Lukosius leads Cincinnati to 73-72 overtime win against San Francisco in NIT

Simas Lukosius scored 28 points to lead the Cincinnati Bearcats, including the game-winning 3-pointer with four seconds remaining in the overtime, and the Bearcats defeated the San Francisco Dons 73-72 on Wednesday in the NIT
news
By The Associated Press
58 minutes ago
X

CINCINNATI (AP) — Simas Lukosius scored 28 points to lead Cincinnati, including the game-winning 3-pointer with 3.1 seconds remaining in the overtime, and the Bearcats took down San Francisco 73-72 on Wednesday in the NIT.

Lukosius went 9 of 15 from the field (8 for 10 from 3-point range) for the Bearcats (21-14). Dan Skillings Jr. added 16 points while shooting 7 for 15, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc. Jizzle James went 5 of 13 from the field (1 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with 11 points.

Malik Thomas led the way for the Dons (23-11) with 31 points. Ndewedo Newbury added 13 points, seven rebounds and two blocks for San Francisco. Jonathan Mogbo also put up 10 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and two steals.

Lukosius scored 11 points in the first half for Cincinnati, who led 38-35 at the break.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
The total solar eclipse of 1806: How a prediction from ‘The Prophet’...
2
Hamilton brewery celebrates eclipse with Path of Totality lager
3
Deadly tornado that hit Indian Lake area nearly a mile wide
4
Victim identified in Springfield shooting that prompted school closures
5
Franklin apartment fire displaces more than a dozen residents; Damage...
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top