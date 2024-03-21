Lukosius leads Cincinnati to 73-72 overtime win against San Francisco in NIT

CINCINNATI (AP) — Simas Lukosius scored 28 points to lead Cincinnati, including the game-winning 3-pointer with 3.1 seconds remaining in the overtime, and the Bearcats took down San Francisco 73-72 on Wednesday in the NIT.

Lukosius went 9 of 15 from the field (8 for 10 from 3-point range) for the Bearcats (21-14). Dan Skillings Jr. added 16 points while shooting 7 for 15, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc. Jizzle James went 5 of 13 from the field (1 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with 11 points.