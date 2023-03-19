Luquinhas, Vanzeir rally Red Bulls to 2-1 victory over Crew

The Red Bulls (1-1-2) came in winless in their first three matches for the first time since 2014. The two teams have had a result-changing goal scored in the 86th minute or later in the last five match-ups.

New York outshot Columbus 15-5 with a 4-3 edge in shots on goal. The Red Bulls had faced only three shots on goal through their first three matches, tying a record set by the LA Galaxy in 2010.